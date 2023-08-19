Check out this like new townhouse on the Northside of Sioux City in a convenient location!! This 2019 build has vaulted ceilings, high end finishes throughout, a beautiful kitchen with double ovens, pantry, gas fireplace in the living room, sliders to the extended patio, two bedrooms on the main with main floor laundry. The basement is finished with a large family room, the 3rd bedroom, full bath and an unfinished space with egress that could be a 4th bedroom, gym, office or additional storage. Quality construction with solid core doors throughout. Large yard with sprinkler. All kitchen appliances, washer and dryer stay with the property. This home has the remainder of a 10 year tax abatement!! HOA community. Room sizes are approximate. Escrow company fee split 50/50..