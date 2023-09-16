This home is well under construction and the builder is working diligently on interior finishes. Estimated date of completion is approximately November 2023. ISF Custom Homes may be new to you but they have years of experience in the industry and in the community. They create their homes with intention and carry their passion for design throughout. Set up a meeting with the builder to discuss what is included with the list price, they can't wait to meet you! The basement can also be finished for an additional cost. If finished, the basement will add 2 additional bedrooms and 1 additional bathroom. Don’t forget about the tax abatement! Set up a meeting with ISF Custom Homes today and discover what they can offer you!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $415,000
