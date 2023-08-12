ISF Custom Homes may be new to you but they have years of experience in the industry and in the community. They create their homes with intention and carry their passion for design throughout. Set up a meeting with the builder to discuss what is included with the list price, we can`t wait to meet you!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has broken ground and is just months away from completion. There is still time to select certain finishes. However, this window of opportunity is limited, so reach out today to start the process. The basement can be finished for an additional cost. If finished, the basement will add 2 additional bedrooms and 1 additional bathroom. Don’t forget about the tax abatement!! Set up a meeting with ISF Custom Homes today and discover what we can offer you.