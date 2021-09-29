Hidden Acres area all brick acreage with 2 stall attached and oversized 2 stall brick detached garage. Open living and dining room with newer gas fireplace. Awesome kitchen remodel 2018 with open concept and eating area with door to the deck. Huge master suite with separate office and 14x11 walk-in closet plus sun room with private deck. Large family room down with gas fireplace and daylight windows. 3\4 bath with sauna down, front and back steps to the basement, second family room, safe room with 2`x5` safe. Beautiful back composite deck leading to huge patio with pergola. Garden area with asparagus and raspberries. Newer roof, 1 newer furnace and air plus zoned heating and cooling. AHS Home Warranty included..
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $424,950
