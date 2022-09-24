3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $449,900

Whispering Creek/Eagle Ridge new construction Townhome has a modern design with an open concept. The new development cul de sac is located on the front 9 of the Whispering Creek golf course and commonly known as Eagle Ridge and is located adjacent to hole 7 fairway. Main floor features 2 bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a custom walk in-closet, glass shower, and double sinks with quartz countertops. Living room/kitchen features beautiful gas fireplace, hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings and oversize 8 foot doors that create the ultimate custom wow factor. Main floor laundry includes plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the large 3 car garage. The dining area spills out into a covered deck to incorporate outdoor living with views of the prairie giving it that country feel. The kitchen modern design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, gas range and stainless steel appliances with an open floor plan to living space. The modern finishes in the walkout basement continue and adds 1 more large bedroom with huge walk in closet, great room, full bath and a finished bonus room. The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, garage water apron, hose bib, sprinkler system, sod and professional landscaping including a firepit. No HOA fees. Eagle Ridge Covenants. This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement. Disclosure: Sellers general related to listing agent. Buyer or buyers agent to confirm measurements.