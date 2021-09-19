3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $465,000

Have you ever dreamed of owning a Lincoln log home on an expansive in town acreage setting? Here is your opportunity to have just that and much more!! This stunning log home on 11.82 acres with a wraparound covered porch is designed for the person who enjoys the great outdoors!! Driving up the Lane you will immediately get the feeling you are on vacation!! This home oozes rest and relaxation before you ever step foot in the house. Incredible views and rolling hills will have you swooning!! Wouldn’t this be great to call this your Home? The 8inch thick Lincoln logs came from North Carolina and are pristine and freshly stained. Inside the home you’ll also find knotty pine from Custer, SD which is exactly where you will feel you are when visiting this home. Imagine gathering with friends and family in this storybook home. The great room is all open with vaulted ceiling and perfect for entertaining. Also on the main floor is the master suite with jet tub, separate shower, double sink vanity, and double closets. The laundry room is great size and also on the main floor. One guest bedroom or office on the main too. The basement is finished and features a full bath, 3rd bedroom, and a bonus large family room. Exploring the exterior of this property is such a treat, perfect view of sunsets and sunrises from the covered porch overlooking the large pasture ground. At night the fence line lights up and adds a whimsical touch to an already stunning view. Mandatory time of transfer septic inspection has already been completed by the property owner, the property passed. You must see it to believe it so come check out this one of a kind property!!!!