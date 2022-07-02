New floor plan ~ Mid~October 2022. Story and 1\2, 1855 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, oversized 2 stall heated garage. Main floor primary suite w\ walk~in tile shower, dbl vanity and walk~in closet, open kitchen w\ island, and LR w\fireplace, main floor laundry and guest 1\2 bath. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms w\ walk~in closets and full bath with dbl vanity and storage areas, w\ future finish options also. Full basement w\ approx 917 sq ft of future finish waiting for your ideas with rough~ins for wetbar and another bath. Convenient Sioux City neighborhood and Sgt Bluff Schools. HOA $250 per month includes, Club House, fitness center and pool, snow removal, lawncare mowing\fertilizing, irrigation. Design elements subject to change and availability..
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $475,000
