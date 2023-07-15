This Whispering Creek\Eagle Ridge Townhomeis luxuriously laid out with modern finishes and an open concept. The cul de sac is located on the front 9 of the Whispering Creek golf course commonly known as Eagle Ridge and is located adjacent to the hole 7 fairway. The main floor features 2 well appointed bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a walk in~closet, custom tile and glass~doored shower, and double sinks with quartz countertops. The living room and kitchen feature hardwood floors and 10 Foot Ceilings. The living on main floor has a modern 55" linear gas fireplace and oversize 8 foot patio doors that create the a huge wow factor. Conveniently located main floor laundry includes a modern stainless sink and plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the 3 car garage. Large dining area spills out into a large 12x24 composite deck with adjacent views of the golf course. The Kitchens modern and open concept design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch soft close cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The modern finishes in the basement continue and adds 1 more large bedroom, a great room, a full bath and a bonus room in the basement which can be used for a workout room, office, hobby room etc... The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, hose bib, sprinkler system, and the owner has added tons of beautiful landscaping (including drip lines for the plants). NO HOA fees, but snow removal and lawn care services are available upon request. This home qualifies and has most of the Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement left...