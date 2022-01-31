3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $550,000

Take a drive down Smith River Road to find this home which sits on 6.92 acres. There is a large 2 car detached garage with storage above, a 2,880 sq ft quonset building, 2 barns and a chicken house. Property is set up for horses or cattle. Outside waterers and hydrants. Barns have storage for hay bales. As you enter the house, you will find a convenient main floor laundry and door to basement. The kitchen has oak cabinets, an island with granite counter, a desk area, window seat, a pantry and all the appliances stay. Off the kitchen is a 3 season room with wood ceiling. The formal dining area opens to the L shaped hearth room with woodburning fireplace. The living room has a bay window. Living room, Dining room and Hearth room are all open to each other so lots of friends and family can gather here!! Two bedrooms on the main each have double closets. Two 3/4 bathrooms complete the main floor. Upstairs there is a double closet in the hall area, an open family room area and a bedroom with a single closet. Lower level has an L shaped family room with carpet, gas fireplace and garden windows, a den, a utility area with 2nd laundry hookups and a sink, shower and toilet. There is a possible 2nd kitchen area as well as a safe room area. This listing consists of 3 parcels- 894712300701, 894712300005 & 894712300018. Additional approx 23 acres available just south of this property for $230,000 Separate listing for that parcel...