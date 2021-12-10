3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $645,000

This stunning horse property comes with a beautiful home, 24+ acres of land and 2 catch and release ponds stocked and ready to fish. This quality built eco friendly earth bermed home is over 3300 finished sq. ft. and has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 3 stall garage. All the rooms throughout the home have in floor heating including the garage. YOU CAN ENTERTAIN IN STYLE with your inground heated pool, hot tub, covered grill area and rock waterfall with gorgeous views!! This lovely home displays a modern~day rustic character and charm starting with the vaulted ceilings and open floor plan between the kitchen and living room. The kitchen has high end custom built alder cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass tile backsplash and large prep island. Engineered wood floors flow seamlessly from the kitchen into the L.R. which features a stunning floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Large windows show off the spectacular view. Sliding barn doors lead to a spacious family room and adjacent large game room w\ double sided fireplace. The family room has wet bar and full wall built ins. The master suite has separate vanities, walk in tile shower, soaker tub and large walk in closet. The HUGE horse barn and indoor riding area is almost 12,000 sq. ft. The riding arena is 70`x120` with 16 ft doors on both ends you can drive thru. This arena is perfect for working horses, roping, reining, dressage and more. The horse stall area is 30 x 120. There are a total of 14 stalls (6 heated and 8 unheated that have automatic waterers. There are 2 foaling stalls, 2 stud stalls, tack room, wash rack and heated managers apartment with bathroom. There is also a 50` x 50` barn and a 24` x 120 shed where they stored round bales in and a 30` x 60` shed they stored their horse trailer in. Ideally located near Stone park so you can go trail riding anytime!! This property will not disappoint you!!!!!