Come home to 2655 Albatross Ridge, an incredible new construction home in lovely Whispering Creek. This property offers incredible quality, impeccable design choices, golf course views, & easy living. Sitting on 0.82 AC, this home offers 2105 SF on the main & endless options in the unfinished basement. You will appreciate the stateliness of the neighboring homes + vistas that showcase Port Neal & Nebraska Bluffs. Situated up high, the sunrise and sunsets here will blow you away. Arriving, you find a striking facade with dark, rich EIFS, gorgeous stone, sconce lighting, + upgraded landscaping. The front porch is framed by pillars & offers seating space under the shade. Entering you find a breathtaking space that showcases amazing views of Holes 17 & 18. The open concept floor plan offers rich, dark hardwoods & 10` ceilings in the main living spaces, making for a light & airy, luxurious space. The living room offers a tile fireplace with builtins & an 11` ceiling tray that is accentuated by decorative beams. The kitchen is modern yet timeless, with white quartz counters, two-toned cabinets, stainless GE appliances, wall oven & glass cooktop, plus an on-trend backsplash. Off here is a walk-in pantry that is perfect for storing gadgets + backup provisions. The primary en suite is spacious, with neutral carpet, golf course views, tray ceiling, + a full HGTV-worthy bathroom: tile floors, unique quartzite counters, soak tub, tiled, walk-in shower, water closet, & linen closet make this space complete. Off the bath is the large primary walk-in closet that connects to the laundry room & then to the garage entryway which offers locker style storage, a coat closet, + durable tile floors. On the opposite side of the home are the two spare bedrooms & another beautiful full bathroom with matching finishes, making the entire home feel hyper-curated. The 17`x15` covered concrete extends your entertainment space outdoors. This home is a true show-stopper. Come home today..