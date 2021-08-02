 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $69,900

This is a 3 bedroom bungalow, 1 bath, with an over sized 1 car garage, house has slate siding . It has been red-tagged. See Placard in Documents. The $10000 bond is not required at this time. All buyers and agents must sign a hold harmless agreement before entering the property. All offers are subject to Seller Addendum. All offers must be submitted through PropOffers.com There is a $175 management fee paid by the buyer`s agent at close. $1,000 earnest required...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News