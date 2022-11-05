3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $729,750

Welcome Home to 2655 Albatross - a rare one indeed- complete Mid-Oct `22. Amazing new floor plan, WKM, LLC built, with walk-out LL w\ future finish of 1257 sq ft. Enjoy the amazing views of Whispering Creek golf course from the covered concrete deck and LL patio. 2132 ranch, 3 main floor bedrooms, 2 bath and heated 3 stall garage and WOW the garage doors are so cool. Your first step into this front entry and you are stunned by the wall of windows, hardwood floors, wood beamed tray ceiling and contemporary design elements and gorgeous built-ins alongside the 74" electric fireplace. This open concept is total function and luxury all in one. There is a covered concrete deck right off the dining area which is fabulous for entertaining or enjoying that quiet cup of morning coffee. Primary suite features large walk-in closet & the luxurious bath has dbl vanity, tile walk-in shower and soaking tub. And did I mention layout? So convenient and well designed. You have got to see this one...