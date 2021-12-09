3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $74,900

Two story home with tons of potential! This 3 bedroom property is the perfect equity builder or winter project!
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two story home with tons of potential! This 3 bedroom property is the perfect equity builder or winter project!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Hiserote will invest approximately $2.4 million in the property, which includes the initial purchase of the building.
Chad Baker may not be Maggie Reid’s landlord any longer, but the two still have a close connection. “He’s too cool,” Reid said about her former landlord and now friend.
About 3,880 frontline workers at Tyson's flagship beef plant in Dakota City will be eligible for the bonuses.
In a statement released Friday, the department said the man was positively identified as 24-year-old Franky Muritok.
SIOUX CITY — Get ready for an All-Iowa NAIA national football championship game.
Before Judge Tod Deck
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Center-based Plumbing and Heating Wholesale recently acquired Wigman Co., a 106-year industrial supplier based in Sioux City
In May, a Monona County jury found Neubaum guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Hopkins, 16, of Mapleton. Neubaum is currently serving a 50-year prison term on that offense.
"I want you to feel the pain of having someone you love die," Polak said. Powell shot back, telling District Judge Roger Sailer that Polak was threatening his mother.
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.