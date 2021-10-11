3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $79,950

Tons of potential to be found in this Heights cottage. Hardwood floors and original woodwork are in tact along with several other original details. Main floor offers pretty living and dining rooms, two bedrooms, a full bath and kitchen. The dormer level is finished and has a second bath. This is a charming property with loads of potential for the right owner to bring it back to its original grandeur. Updated furnace and A/C. Due to its current condition, this property will more than likely need to be purchased with an all cash offer or very strong conventional or commercial financing. Selling AS~IS and subject to bank approval of a short sale so please allow plenty of time for closing. Located in an absolutely gorgeous neighborhood, you will also find that this home is in close proximity to shopping, dining and other services...