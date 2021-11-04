 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $82,500

All dressed up and ready to go! 3 Bedroom house with lots of nice updates and a recent makeover. Come see this move in ready home with vinyl siding, newer vinyl windows, 2 year old roof and newer water heater. The interior was just painted and there is new flooring in the living room and all three spacious bedrooms. The covered front deck is great for morning coffee and the back enclosed porch makes a great mud room for coats and shoes. No garage but there is off street parking and a shed for yard tools. An affordable home that is move in ready!

