 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $85,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $85,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $85,000

3 Bed 3 Bath Northside Home with Minimal Mowing!! May not be a large lot but the home has a ton of amenities - Fire Place, Master Bath and Large Master Bedroom, Eat in Kitchen and Formal Dining Room, Maintenance Free Siding, Off Street Parking, 2 Basement Dens. Seller is including a AHS Shield Essential Home Warranty...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News