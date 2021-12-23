Bungalow with 3 bedrooms, new carpet, and a 2 stall garage, and parking in back. New roof in 2016. Property is being sold as-is. This home needs a little TLC. All measurements and listing data should be verified by buyer prior to making an offer. Great investment property with plenty of renters out there.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $85,000
