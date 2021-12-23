 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $85,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $85,000

Bungalow with 3 bedrooms, new carpet, and a 2 stall garage, and parking in back. New roof in 2016. Property is being sold as-is. This home needs a little TLC. All measurements and listing data should be verified by buyer prior to making an offer. Great investment property with plenty of renters out there.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News