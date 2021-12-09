3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $85,000

Cute and clean true 3 bedroom home with neutral colors throughout. The main floor offers a spacious living and dining area, white cabinets in the kitchen and main floor laundry. All three of the bedrooms are located on the second floor as is the updated bathroom. Enjoy nice nights on the back deck and have plenty of room for outdoor activities in the backyard. This home is very conveniently located close to shopping and dining establishments and can be moved right into with little effort on your part.