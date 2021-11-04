3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $85,000

Great Starter or investment house on a double lot with plenty of room to roam and maybe even build your dream garage. Seller has made some great progress on this house, with a little finish work this house will be quite the charmer. Seller has already finished an all new main floor bathroom and had plumbing roughed in for a future bathroom in the dormer; replaced kitchen cabinets, counters, and some appliances; installed several new windows; had a new roof and gutters installed and added central A/C all in 2017; Foam insulation has been added to the entire roof in the dormer; and they started hanging some drywall. (All dimensions are estimates and should be verified by the buyer)..