3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $90,000

This spacious northside home has ceramic tile floor throughout the main level with wood flooring underneath!! When you walk in you will notice the beautiful wooden staircase in the open foyer with matching wood trim all throughout the home. The 3 bedrooms are on the second level and they each have walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and carpet. There is a full bath on the main floor and a lots of pantry/storage space in the dining room. The yard is fenced in..

