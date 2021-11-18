 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $94,900

Bring your tools this home needs work. Large main floor family room with wood burning stove plus main floor laundry. Newer block basement ready to finish plus 3/4 bath. 3 season porch and screen porch. Oversized garage 25'x23', tin storage shed 28'x20' and 39'x13' carport. Cash or conventional financing for this project property being sold as-is...

