3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,500

This is a NICE home or investment property. Two family or living room areas on the main floor along with master bedroom with half bath, laundry and of course the kitchen. Upstairs is a sunny full bathroom and two bedrooms with amazing closet space ~ definitely closet heaven!! The basement is unfinished and offers the possibility of a bathroom, 2nd laundry room and another family room. There is a small, private, back patio area and the house sits on a non~conforming lot. Peaceful cul~de~sac, near Heelan High School and a nice view to the south. Come check out this hidden gem...

