3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $139,900

LOCATION & MOVE IN READY!! Located in the Eastside of South Sioux City is this cute 1 1\2 story home. Conveniently located close to Dakota Ave along with other shopping areas and restaurants. Walking up to the home you will notice a nice long driveway that can fit up to 3 cars and a cute front deck. The back yard is flat and fully fenced in with a nice concrete patio Moving to the inside of this home you will notice that this home has a great layout and lots of natural light. The living room is spacious and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen is also spacious and offers great storage with all the upper and lower cabinets and has lots of counter tops space too. (Stainless Steel Appliances Included) Down the hall from the kitchen and living room is 2 main floor bedrooms with large closets as well as a full bathroom with lots of new updates that include a new tub\shower surround, new vanity, and new flooring. Upstairs there is a massive dormer that can be used as a third bedroom. Its offers 2 closets, and beautiful hardwood floors. The basement is partially finished with a family room and is where the laundry is located also. The large family room has new carpet is a great space to hang out with family and friends..