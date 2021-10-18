3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $155,000

Run, don't walk to check out the 3 bed, 1 bath home with lots of updates from the seller! New roof & gutters (2018), New concrete, parking pad & car port (2019), newly finished basement (2021). The main floor features a nice layout with hard wood floors, and an updated kitchen. The basement has lots of great space including a nice family room, and a bonus room that currently serves as a double bedroom (no egress). Basement has a large laundry room, and a space for the new owners to install a bathroom! Large flat backyard, with just a little work needed to finish the privacy fence in the backyard. This one is move in ready! **All dimensions are approximate. Buyer and/or Buyer's agent to verify all measurements