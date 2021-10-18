Run, don't walk to check out the 3 bed, 1 bath home with lots of updates from the seller! New roof & gutters (2018), New concrete, parking pad & car port (2019), newly finished basement (2021). The main floor features a nice layout with hard wood floors, and an updated kitchen. The basement has lots of great space including a nice family room, and a bonus room that currently serves as a double bedroom (no egress). Basement has a large laundry room, and a space for the new owners to install a bathroom! Large flat backyard, with just a little work needed to finish the privacy fence in the backyard. This one is move in ready! **All dimensions are approximate. Buyer and/or Buyer's agent to verify all measurements
3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I asked Debra (Jarvis) why she had been in the residence," an officer said. "Debra then looked back at (the home in question), pointed at the trailer and said 'shower.' "
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district failed to properly document pay raises for some administrators, reimbursed staff for over $1,000 i…
The defendant admitted that while serving as a youth leader at the Church of Jesus Christ, he sent nude photos and a video of himself masturbating to a 15-year-old boy, according to court records.
HOMER, Neb. -- The field of grass and wildflowers on 210th Street, a few miles north of Homer, may not look like much to the untrained eye.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was placed on probation Tuesday for smuggling gun silencers into the United States.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine.
Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years.
The deputy, assisted by a K9 named Mac, found the nearly 400 pounds of marijuana while conducting a search of a U-Haul truck just east of Wahoo, according to the agency.
MOORHEAD, Iowa -- On a secluded ridge surrounded by trees and corn lies a unique piece of Monona County history that few seem to know exists.