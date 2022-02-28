3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $200,000

Everything Newer, this is the one your looking for!! NEW Windows, NEW Roof, NEW Soffits and Siding!! Oversized driveway for family and friends, upon entering the foyer is great space for coats and shoes!! Walking through the front door you`ll notice the vaulted ceiling creating an open space for entertaining. The kitchen with newer appliances, and breakfast bar, open to both the living room and dining room, with newer tile flooring and carpet and neutral paint!! Down the hall the new full bath, with NEW tub, surround, vanity, flooring and stool!! The two bedrooms great for your family, and on to the Master bedroom with all NEW Master bath, NEW tub, surround, vanity, lighting and flooring!!! The large yard great space for kids to play, and grill out with friends!! A Great place to call Home!!!!