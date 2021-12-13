3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $205,000

Come and check out this clean and well kept home before it is gone!!! It offers 3 spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with its very own ensuite, 2 additional bathrooms, one on the main floor and then another 1\2 bath in the finished basement. This home also has an open concept main living space that includes the kitchen, dining and living room. These spaces offer lots of natural light coming from the large bay window and tall vaulted ceiling`s making those room feel even more larger. The kitchen has a large peninsula counter top and lots of upper and lower cabinets for storage. The basement is finished with a large family room and big windows allowing lots of natural light, a storage room, and half bath\ laundry room. It is also where you will have access to the large 2 car attached garage with extra room to work on other things also. The back yard will be a great place to spend your time. Its flat with lots of green space and has a large deck (2019) and a large concert patio. This home will go fast so schedule your showing today...