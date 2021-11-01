 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $229,000

Very desirable S. Sioux City neighborhood. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath very well maintained home with a large yard. The home has a newer roof, replacement windows and vinyl siding and an oversized two car garage. Family room down with a nice fireplace for entertaining. So plan on taking a look..

