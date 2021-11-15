3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $269,900

Outstanding curb appeal will draw you in, an updated and immaculate interior full of charm will make you want to call this home. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2 story gem boasts multiple big~ticket items that have recently been replaced, including shingles and siding in 2018, new furnace and AC in 2018, and windows have been replaced throughout. Upon entering, you will find new laminate plank flooring in the kitchen and dining room, updated oak solid core doors, and sliders to the patio from the dining room. The spacious living room has a cozy brick surround wood burning fireplace perfect for the chilly days and nights we know are ahead!! Rounding out the main floor is a convenient half bathroom with cute details and all new fixtures, paint, and flooring. Make your way upstairs to three generously~sized bedrooms and another full bathroom that, you guessed it, has been completely remodeled. This one was taken down to studs, has new drywall, tub/shower combo, tile floor, the works. The master bedroom will truly be your tranquil retreat at the end of the day. At 23 x 14 feet, there is room for all your furniture, a sitting area or reading nook, and the multiple closets will accommodate all your storage needs. Beautiful built in vanity with lots of storage, counter space, and a sink. This rare and fantastic amenity will give you the gift of your own space on those busy mornings!! Finished basement has a spacious family room, non~conforming 4th bedroom, and a laundry room/bathroom combo. Outside, the flat, manicured lawn is fully fenced and features a huge patio perfect for any gathering. The two car garage also has new siding and shingles. On top if it all, it is located steps from schools and the bike trails. You wont want to miss this one..