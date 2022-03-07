3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $290,000

Very well kept acreage on the outskirts of town. Three bedroom, two bath ranch home with a full finished basement. This home features a great layout with a newer kitchen with quartz countertops, a newer deck off the dining area with permanent decking, new flooring in the living area, 2 fireplaces, and so much more. There`s plenty of room for vehicles, toys and storage with an attached 2 car garage, 936 sq. ft. outbuilding with overhead garage door, and a 438 sq. ft. yard shed...