This adorable ranch style home with attached 2 stall garage was built in 2017 by local builder, Gary Ogden. It`s located on a beautiful, quiet street in the south east corner of South Sioux City!! The main floor begins with an open concept living room flowing into the dining area with sliders to the back patio, and a nicely laid out kitchen with all quality stainless steel appliances staying for the new owner. Also on the main floor you have the primary bedroom suite with its own en`suite bathroom; 2 additional bedrooms; another full bath; and a convenient laundry room where the washer and dryer also stay for the new owner. The full, unfinished lower level is awaiting your finishing touch to double the space of this gracious home. There are 2 egress windows, so the possibilities for the lower level are limitless!! Other nice features include a radon mitigation system, and the lovely white privacy fence for the backyard. This home has been well taken care of and very "lightly" lived in during the six years since it was built. You can easily settle in and getting right to living the good life at 3615 Le Mesa Way...