3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $319,950

Completion date 12/2022. Home features over 1400 sq ft with Main floor Master suite which includes full bath- with walk in shower and double vanity. Large great room open to Kitchen/Dining room. Kitchen will boast granite countertops along with a spacious island and appliances. Sliders to patio off Dining area. 2 more bedrooms with spacious closets/main floor laundry/mud room off entry from 2 car garage. Buyer can pick interior color, flooring (from samples) and granite color. Cabinets are ordered (white). Home is walking distance to Jr./Sr. High school. Basement can be finished with 2 bedrooms/full bath and family room for additional $25000. Seller is related to listing agent

View More

