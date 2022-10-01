3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $329,000

This townhome built in 2018 nestled in a cul~de~sac is as good as new. 3 bedrooms with a finished basement. This townhome features a 3 car garage, main floor laundry and knotty alder cabinets throughout. The kitchen is eat in with a dining area and granite countertops. The living room has a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. The primary bedroom has tray ceilings and a must see off suite bathroom. This bathroom has a tile walk in shower, a water closet for privacy, tile floor, granite vanity and a large walk in closet. The second bedroom on the main level has wanes coating, a double closet and ceiling fan. The main bathroom has tile flooring, granite vanity and a whirlpool tub. The lower level of this townhome has a large entertaining space and a wet bar with tile flooring. The lower level also has an additional large bedroom with a walk~in closet, work out room and a 3\4 bathroom with a large shower. The home sits on level lot with a poured patio for grilling and catching some rays. Snow removal and lawn maintenance is included. Why wait for new construction? This home is ready and finished just for you...