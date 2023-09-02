This ranch townhome in Cottonwood Landing has been gently lived in and still feels like new. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a 3 car garage, a nice patio area and sits on a cul de sac street. As you enter you will notice the welcoming entry with cable railing, coat closet and how open it is to the living areas. There is a bedroom with carpet and double closet in the front of the home and a full bathroom with granite counter and tub\shower for this bedroom and guests. The entry, living room, dining area and kitchen all have LVP. The statement piece in the living room is the fireplace with its stacked stone surround. Access to the patio is off the dining area. The kitchen has white cabinets, granite counters, a beautiful backsplash, an island and all the appliances stay. The master bedroom has carpet, tray ceiling and a ceiling fan. The 3\4 bathroom has a double vanity with granite counter, 2 linen cabinets, tile floor, a tile walk in shower. Nice sized walk in closet has access to the laundry room with cabinets and granite counter and sink. Lower level has a large family room, a bedroom with double closet and egress window, a den and a 3\4 bathroom with granite counter, and linen cabinet. Just move right in to this beautiful home and enjoy the benefits of townhome living!! HOA fee covers washing windows in spring and fall, mowing and snow removal, fertilizer, termite and mole control, tree trimming, emerald ash bore treatment and commercial insurance. Covenants are attached. Subject to seller identifying property for 1031 exchange...