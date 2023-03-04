New to you been lightly lived in home. This almost brand new home offers a wonderful open concept with beautiful kitchen looking onto the relaxing living room. Kitchen has a large island and an area for a full dining table and easy accessibility to deck by slider doors. High quality cabinets with newly installed soft drawer closures and walk in pantry. Quartz countertops and upgrade stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the cold evenings sitting by the charming fireplace and in the spring time open the doors and screens to have the fresh breeze blowing through the house as the seller installed new storm doors on the front and back doors. There are three bedrooms on the second floor which includes a spacious master bedroom suite with large walk in closet and stunning bathroom with double sink, quartz countertops and tiled walk in shower. Check out the quality window treatments that the seller installed. Basement is finished with a large family room that has a versatile purpose for new owners. Homeowners currently use this area to build large train set with a built in workbench area. Lower level also includes a bathroom plus a storage area. Perfect time to move in to enjoy the beautiful landscaping when it starts to bloom for spring time. Seller added a lot of wonderful hardy bushes and trees with lots of annual flowers such as White Oak, River Birch trees, Hollyhocks, and clematis plus much more. New patio area off of the deck...