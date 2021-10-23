 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $379,000

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. Very popular floor plan with open concept of kitchen, dining and living room. Over 1500 sq. ft on the main floor, high quality cabinets, LVP flooring, and quartz countertops. Large space with kitchen island and dining area plus overlooking the living room. Nice master bedroom suite with large walk in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms and bathroom plus laundry on the main floor. Option to finish the basement if buyer decides with an acceptable bid from builder. Sod and sprinkler system are included.

