Beautiful home with a open floor plan lots of custom features and top of the line appliances and a large granite island just great for entertaining. All 3 bedrooms are of good size the Master bedroom and bath are a must see. The finished basement is very open with multiple egress windows and a upstairs feel. The area has 2 bedrooms a full bath and a extra special and large family room. Between the custom window treatments and wonderful floor coverings and meticulous care this is a must see home that will not disappoint. A large welcoming front porch and side cement patio plus sprinkler system and a private lot close to the river and part of the vibrant and exciting area in South Sioux Cities Flatwater Crossing..