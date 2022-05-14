 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $469,000

3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $469,000

One of the few spacious lots left in Rottunda. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has an awesome layout. Main floor laundry - Master suite with double vanity (granite) and tile walk in shower. Kitchen with island open to dining and living area. Fireplace in Living room. 2 bedrooms on other side of home with a full bath. Covered patio to enjoy the oversized backyard. Large 3 car garage with plenty of room for the side by side you will want to tour the private ponds and walking trails. Full basement, ready to be finished. Some materials have already been picked but still time to customize with flooring/colors and granite. Owner is related to listing agent.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Siouxland storm downs trees, power lines

Siouxland storm downs trees, power lines

Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said wind gusts across the Weather Service's coverage area were in the 70 to 100 mile-per-hour range. He said the peak wind gust at Sioux Gateway Airport was 52 miles per hour. 

Sioux City Councilman shares concerns about downtown transients

Sioux City Councilman shares concerns about downtown transients

"This individual takes an elevator up to their office every single day and said the amount of time that he is stepping over individuals, or individuals are fighting, or that there's urine or feces in the elevator is just -- he's losing count at this point in time."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News