One of the few spacious lots left in Rottunda. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has an awesome layout. Main floor laundry - Master suite with double vanity (granite) and tile walk in shower. Kitchen with island open to dining and living area. Fireplace in Living room. 2 bedrooms on other side of home with a full bath. Covered patio to enjoy the oversized backyard. Large 3 car garage with plenty of room for the side by side you will want to tour the private ponds and walking trails. Full basement, ready to be finished. Some materials have already been picked but still time to customize with flooring/colors and granite. Owner is related to listing agent.
3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $469,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"We failed as a board," one member, Monique Scarlett, said.
Woodbury County Emergency Services director leaves, citing hostility from former director, other staff
Donawa, who was hired as director in November 2021 at an annual salary starting at $70,000, said he believes Brown was unhappy he was selected for the position over another member of his staff. Brown described Donawa as unqualified for the position.
Cynthia Tener says in the lawsuit that nurses and another doctor informed her of concerns about the physician's failure to obtain proper consent from patients, performing unsafe add-on procedures during surgeries and falsifying paperwork.
The owners of a Davenport winery say an employee who was attacked in a violent robbery very likely saved her own life by fighting back against her attackers.
Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said wind gusts across the Weather Service's coverage area were in the 70 to 100 mile-per-hour range. He said the peak wind gust at Sioux Gateway Airport was 52 miles per hour.
SIOUX CITY -- A local businessman plans to construct two multi-family developments in Sioux City, one on the city's east side and the other on…
The Blue Bunny focus group depicted in the sketch -- sampling a fictional "Peanut Brittle Pie"-flavored ice cream -- offered feedback that was by turns inappropriate, taciturn and nonsensical.
A contractor hired to decommission and demolish retired coal-burning units at MidAmerican Energy's Port Neal complex is seeking more than $1.4 million in damages it says were caused by the behavior of the energy company's representative to the project.
"This individual takes an elevator up to their office every single day and said the amount of time that he is stepping over individuals, or individuals are fighting, or that there's urine or feces in the elevator is just -- he's losing count at this point in time."
Bemus is currently serving as the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment in the district.