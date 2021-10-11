3 Bedroom Home in Westfield - $319,900

Peaceful acreage tucked away in the Loess Hills, This Property includes 4 acres with a large building for all of your HOBBIES!!!! This recent Seller has put NEW $HiNGLES on!!!! FENCED much of the land great for the PUPS or Goats!!! Gate on drive way into property. Also added a VIEWING DECK to relax up on the hill top with the sun behind you in the evening. This is the perk of living in the country!!!! Views and Serenity!!!! THE home itself is a Raised Ranch. Daylight windows in the lower level so it never feels gloomy!!! Current sellers has this set up well with a home gym!!! Main Level of the living space in the home has beautiful views and a rustic feel. If you like Country, Cabins and QUIET YOU WILL LOVE THIS ACREAGE HOME. Updates thru out the home. Garage Floor Refreshed epoxy paint. Plymouth County Taxes !!! Please note that there is audio or video surveillance at this property...