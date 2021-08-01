This 1 1\2 story home has been completely remodeled and renovated!! The home has been re~plumbed and re~wired!! Huge!!! 2 lots!! This 4 bedroom, 1.75 bath house has a main floor handicapped accessible mother in law suite or office area. The home has been leveled from the basement with some new foundation and new footings. The home has been re~plumbed from the main throughout the entire house. The house has a new roof and new exterior paint while also being completely updated inside. New white kitchen, kitchen appliances, floating wood flooring, trim, doors, and paint were installed on the main floor, along with it being opened up. Laundry was added to the main floor and the bathroom expanded. Upstairs three more bedrooms were created and a 3\4 bath..
4 Bedroom Home in Dakota City - $129,777
