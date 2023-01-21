4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $1,075,000

Completion April 2023. Beautiful, luxurious and private Bay Hill. Embrace this golf course lot, and home w/contemporary design, metal roof, drivit/stucco siding and radiant heat in slab construction w/ heated 3 stall garage. Concrete shelter and covered back patio are all added amenities just part of the "over the top" finishes in this home. Too many rooms to include all in the "Room Details" but there are 3 stories, 4 bedrooms, 3 w/ attached baths, plus 2 (one on each floor) 1/2 baths and laundries. This house is designed for style and function. The main floor has lovely open spaces in LR w/ electric fireplacea and Kitchen w/ hidden pantry, plus main floor laundry. There is a main floor primary carpeted suite w/tiled bath, w/ 7x4 walk-in tile shower, heated floors, double vanity, soaking tub and huge walk-in closet. The show stopping floating staircase leads to the upper levels that include 3 more bedrooms, 2 w/ carpet and private tiled 3/4 baths w/ walk-in tile showers, 1/2 bath for guests, L-shaped family rooms with view and lovely wetbar/kitchenette for convenience and function. The family room area has vaulted ceilings, engineered hardwood floors and glass wall that opens to a second floor tiled patio with gorgeous views of golf course and Missouri River. This upper level patio is structurally set up for future hot tub/spa. Finally, the 3rd level, my favorite, is a fabulous den or bedroom loft w/ large closet, vaulted ceiling, engineered hardwood floors and gorgeous view of river. This home and location is one of a kind, and fabulous outdoor entertaining is an added bonus. If unique is what you seek, this is it!!!!