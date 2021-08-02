 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $2,000,000

This custom built home is infused with light, wide open space, privacy, and river and golf course views. It sits steps away from Dakota Dunes Country Club`s Club House. The exterior living space proves just as essential as the indoor space. The interior is neutral with an oversized kitchen that opens to a large living space with a custom bar to lounge at and take in the views. The main floor boasts an office space, exquisitely large master suite, covered concrete deck, additional entertaining space with a bar and wine room for the sommelier in your family and a lower walkout to the pool, hot tub and river access. All of these one of a kind features make this home hard to pass up. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath sits on a one acre premier lot. To ensure your showing experience is exceptional, we are only showing to Qualified Buyers. We can`t wait to set up a private showcase tour of this unique home for you!!!!

