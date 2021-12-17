4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $2,350,000

One of a Kind - custom designed and built, luxurious 4+ bdrm/5 bath ranch on Missouri River, w/ marina, poured patio, fresh water and wood burning firepit; pool w/pool house w/wetbar and 3/4 bath, gas firepit, ample storage areas and gorgeous landscaping with water fall and pond, landscape beds and amazing stone pathways and patios. Forget the his and hers baths, this has his/hers heated/cooled garages over 2200 sq ft of garage, sink, floor drains and more storage space. Enter this grand custom built ranch stepping onto the gorgeous walnut hand scraped floors, to experience magnificent river views over the pool deck and the covered deck with outdoor kitchen. Custom cabinetry, granite tops and open eat-in kitchen for inclusive entertaining and family gatherings. Formal DR or Den, so versatile. Relax at the master bedroom breakfast/coffee bar each morning or evening. The master boasts exquisite views, and ensuite of heated tile floors and jetted tub, walk-in tile shower, dbl split vanities, private water closet, direct access to the laundry room and ample walk-in master closet. Split bedroom main floor concept with 2 more bedrooms w/ walk-in closets and full bath, plus a 1/2 guest bath so convenient and perfectly appointed. The walk-out lower level is fully finished, second kitchen for entertaining and game night, large family room and 4th bedroom and 3/4 bath, plus an in-home office/play room with 1/2 bath, huge walk-in closet and direct access to garage. There are custom elements throughout that will only be disclosed to the new homeowner. So well designed, comfortable beyond words and absolutely move in ready. Spanish Bay HOA $500 annual and DDCA $30 qrtly: $620 yearly total...