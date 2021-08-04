4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $2,500,000

Stunning French Country style 1.5 story home with guest house all on a well manicured 3 acres. This property has many water features, trees, beautiful landscaping, patios and verandas with views of the river. The path to the front door leads you to a stone and brick home like no other. The grand front entry with decorative ceiling treatment and wide plank wood floor\stone floor leads you to most of the main floor rooms. The beautiful Formal Living Room is the first room you will see with a large Formal Dining Room next to it to host family and friends. A convenient butler's pantry is nearby to store your entertaining supplies. The kitchen is a dream with a multi level\surface island, stone floor, farm sink, gas range, sub zero frig\freezer, pantry, beamed ceiling and a breakfast room. Off the breakfast room is a 23 x 11 three season room with brick floor and accesses the veranda. The Great Room off the kitchen is where everyone will want to relax with its many windows, FP and 20' ceiling. Tucked away is a bar area with copper ceiling, granite, and cabinets. At the other end of the home is a Master BR with 2 WIC, (shoe cabinet, large island dresser), coffee\beverage bar, and master bathroom with heated floor, 2 vanities, jacuzzi tub, and shower. Guest BR has WIC and bathroom with claw foot tub. The office has a FP and beautiful cabinets. Another small office accessses the laundry room. 2 guest half bathrooms on the main. A stairway or elevator will take you to 2nd floor with a family room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a finished storage room and cedar closet. This home has 5 geothermal units(2 are new), 2 water heaters, all main floor window coverings are automatic, and there are many storage spaces. The guest house has LR, DR, Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room which is over a 4 car garage. This is an exquisite property and will suit your entertaining needs as well as a being a relaxing retreat...