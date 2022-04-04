 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $300,000

This 4 BR\2 BA\2 Car Garage split-level home sits near the end of the Bobwhite Circle cul-de-sac in the Prairie of Dakota Dunes. Upon entry you'll notice the vaulted ceilings in the foyer\main and the large window in the living room which provides plenty of natural light. New LVT flooring throughout the main with newer carpet and paint in both the master bedroom and second bedroom as well as an updated full bathroom. The open concept, eat-in kitchen features a breakfast bar and dining area with sliders to a deck that is great for entertaining!! The kitchen has been updated with new LVT flooring and stainless steel appliances. The lower level\basement features an open tiled area that leads to a concrete pad underneath the deck which is perfect for grilling. The laundry room and utility room also extend off of the open tiled area. The lower level also features an amazing theater room, two additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. New roof and gutters in 2018, well manicured landscaping, and yard that includes a sprinkler system. This one won't last long!!!

