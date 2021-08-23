 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $399,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $399,000

Looking for a 4 bedroom ranch home in a quiet area PLUS on a canal to get out in the Missouri River? River Land Estates is just minutes from town. There have been numerous upgrades to this home in the past 10 years. The basement was redone in 2021 and has a nice 2nd kitchen area. There was a family room addition put on the back of a home to enjoy sitting and looking out into the spacious back yard. The septic is located in the front yard with the lines running the leach field in the back yard. There is a propane tank buried in the back yard that supplies only the grill and fireplace. Buyer and buyers agent to verify room sizes..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News