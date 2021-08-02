Looking for a 4 bedroom ranch home in a quiet area PLUS on a canal to get out in the Missouri River? River Land Estates is just minutes from town. There have been numerous upgrades to this home in the past 10 years. The basement was redone in 2021 and has a nice 2nd kitchen area. There was a family room addition put on the back of a home to enjoy sitting and looking out into the spacious back yard. The septic is located in the front yard with the lines running the leach field in the back yard. There is a propane tank buried in the back yard that supplies only the grill and fireplace. Buyer and buyers agent to verify room sizes..
4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $408,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- For the first time in well over a century, there will be no public school classes this fall in the Dixon County community o…
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man recently won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…