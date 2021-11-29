4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $464,950

Beautiful one owner ranch townhome in the Willows. The spacious tiled foyer welcomes you into the living room with floor to ceiling fireplace and split-face stone surround and shelving. Large windows bring in natural light. Hardwood floors through living room, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has cambria quartz countertops, appliances included, generous cabinetry plus 3x5 pantry. The kitchen has room for barstools and is open to the dining room. Sliding door to the composite deck and access to the relaxing 3 season room with wallmount supplemental heat if needed. Main floor laundry room has cabinetry plus a convenient utility sink; located off the garage entrance. Spacious owner suite has french door entry. Double walk in closet; dual sinks, tile floor, tile shower stall with glass door plus a walk in bath tub has been added. Separate room for toilet. The 2nd bedroom on main is currently used as a nice office space; desk included with home. Hallway bath on main with tub\shower. The lower level has a wide open family room, hallway bath with tub\shower and tiled floor. Two more legal bedrooms. Plenty of storage and additional future finish too. Water softener included. Aprilaire on York HVAC, 2017 water heater. Triple garage with epoxy floors, 18 ft main garage door. HOA takes card of yard, irrigation, garbage and snow removal. $375 per quarter (Willows HOA is $125\mo and DDCA $25\mo for total of $450 per quarter)..