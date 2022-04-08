4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $514,000

What a View! Super location on #12 fairway of Dakota Dunes Golf Course. Quality construction with 6 panel doors, hardwood floors, built-ins, plantation shutters, heated garage and DaVinci Roof. Master suite has a walk in closet, master bath and a door that leads to a large deck 602 SQ FT plus the deck furniture to stay. Kitchen has hardwood floors, door to deck, stainless appliances and oak cabinets. Living room has a gas fireplace and lots of built ins. Formal DR, main floor laundry with sink .Upper level is 3 bedrooms and a jack and jill bath, all bedrooms have walk in closets. Day light windows in the basement, plenty of room for a family room, bedroom and bath. Seller is selling as is.