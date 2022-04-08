 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $514,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $514,000

What a View! Super location on #12 fairway of Dakota Dunes Golf Course. Quality construction with 6 panel doors, hardwood floors, built-ins, plantation shutters, heated garage and DaVinci Roof. Master suite has a walk in closet, master bath and a door that leads to a large deck 602 SQ FT plus the deck furniture to stay. Kitchen has hardwood floors, door to deck, stainless appliances and oak cabinets. Living room has a gas fireplace and lots of built ins. Formal DR, main floor laundry with sink .Upper level is 3 bedrooms and a jack and jill bath, all bedrooms have walk in closets. Day light windows in the basement, plenty of room for a family room, bedroom and bath. Seller is selling as is.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City man charged with raping a 14-year-old

Sioux City man charged with raping a 14-year-old

According to court documents, the 22-year-old began conversations with the teenager on the Snapchat social media application on Dec. 20, and the girl invited him to her Sioux City home to watch a movie in her basement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News