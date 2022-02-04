4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $530,000

Completely renovated walk out ranch home with views of the golf course in Dakota Dunes!! Property is situated on a quiet cul de sac with a mature lot. All new flooring, updated kitchen with Cambria quartz, brand new master bath with walk in tile shower, fresh paint on the interior / exterior, all work was professionally done so you can move in and enjoy!! If you like to golf look no further, the seller recently added a brand new golf cart garage off the back of the home that drives out right to hole #1. Main level is open and features new hardwoods throughout the living spaces. The eat-in kitchen has Cambria quartz tops, updated stainless steel appliances, new fixtures, and tile backsplash. The new master includes a walk in tile shower, dual vanity sinks, and two closets. Main level also includes two additional bedrooms, formal dining, full bath, and a spacious living room. The finished lower level features 2 family rooms, gas fireplace, additional bedroom, updated bath, sliders to patio, and a brand new golf cart garage. This is a rare find in Dakota Dunes so take a look today before it’s too late!!!